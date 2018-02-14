Roads warning: More freezing conditions expected overnight

Road users have been advised to exercise caution later tonight with temperatures set to drop below freezing across Northern Ireland yet again.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastrure said: “Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of ice on roads. Salting of main roads is planned for this evening.”

The spokesperson added: “Road users should exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

Showers are forecast for Northern Ireland and Scotland tomorrow, some of which will be wintry. Elsewhere in the UK, it is expected to be dry for much of England and Wales.

Saturday will be dry and bright in the south, with showers for Scotland, northern England and Wales.