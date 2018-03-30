Robbers armed with hammer, pick axe and electric saw leave shop staff 'extremely shaken'

Police are appealing for information after three men armed with a hammer, a pick axe and an electric saw robbed a shop last night.

The PSNI said the incident happened on Ardoyne Road, Belfast shortly after 11pm. Two members of staff and one customer in the store at the time of this incident. They were not injured, however they were all left extremely shaken by their ordeal.

As staff were closing the shop, three males entered the store. All of the men had their faces covered and were brandishing a hammer, a pick axe and an electric saw.

Police said all of the staff were forced back into the store and one of the suspects attacked the ATM, however he was unable to open it. The males then took a sum of cash from a till and left the property.

They left the scene in a dark coloured saloon car.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area of the Ardoyne Road at the time of this incident to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1643 29/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.