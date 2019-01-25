Robert Burns was a ‘son of Ulster’ without ever visiting

Although it is unlikely that Robert Burns ever visited Ulster, it is here that his work is most celebrated outside of his native Scotland.

According to the CEO of the Ulster-Scots Agency, Ian Crozier, celebrations of the bard’s legacy are on the increase year on year in Northern Ireland.

Mr Crozier said: “There is a huge body of shared culture between Ulster and Scotland. That’s been the case since people started coming over in the 1600s. They didn’t lose connection to their Scottishness.

“In more recent times that’s why there’s a huge pipe band community in Northern Ireland and why there’s a big interest in Highland dancing and Scottish country dancing which are essentially 20th century developments.”

He added: “With Burns specifically you had a couple of dynamics, one of which was Burns’ whole egalitarian outlook – he wasn’t fussed on people who were up themselves. His non-deferential way of looking at the world is something that resonates very much with people from the Presbyterian outlook.

“The other thing was he was writing in a language the people of Ulster understood. Seamus Heaney talked about Burns and said it was unlike other poetry in that you didn’t need to put on your good suit to read it.

Ian Crozier, chief executive officer of the Ulster-Scots Agency

“They used to say that every home in Ulster would have two books – the Bible and Burns.”

In terms of Burns actually setting foot in Ulster, Mr Crozier said: “There’s no evidence that he visited Ulster. He wasn’t a big traveller.

“He had a lot of friends here with whom he corresponded. In later years his granddaughter came to live in Belfast with her family. His son Robert Jnr was coming back and forward.”

Looking ahead to Burns Night, he said: “There are countries all over the world where Burns is loved, but in Ulster it’s a little bit more because it’s an extension of Scotland. Ulster was the first place outside Scotland where his work was published.

“The number of events for Burns Night is increasing every year. There’s an exhibition in the Linenhall Library and in Carrickfergus. Churches and Orange halls and all sorts of places are hosting events.”

Asked would Burns have been as popular if he began writing poetry today, Mr Crozier reasoned: “I think that genius shines through. I think there’s a timelessness to it. He was writing about human nature, he was a great observer of people.”

• Burns by the Lagan, which was filmed on Tuesday in Titanic Belfast, will be televised on BBC2 at 9pm today for viewers in NI and Scotland.