Rod Stewart tribute proves some guys have all the luck

Fifty years on from the release of Rod’s first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is back and in Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn on Friday May 3, with a brand new show, bringing to the stage a fantastic live concert celebration of one of rock music’s greatest icons.

Frontman Paul Metcalfe is incredible as Rod, and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the infamous moves, showmanship and sense of fun that have made Rod one of the most successful artistes of all time.

The first half of the show features hits from Rod’s earlier career. The second half is one big party and includes all Rod’s big hits such as Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, and Sailing.