Rolex and Mercedes seized in police raids linked to organised crime

A luxury watch and car have been seized as part of a major Garda operation targeting organised crime.

One man was arrested after gardai carried out 21 searches in Dublin and border counties on Thursday morning.

They recovered a Rolex watch, Mercedes Benz car, suspected cannabis and cocaine, stolen caravans and lawn mowers and almost 30,000 euro.

A Garda statement said: "A quantity of documents and mobile phones are currently being examined by gardai.

"A freezing order has been made on a substantial sum of money in a financial institution."