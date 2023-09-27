Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The appeal hosted by Just Giving had the inital target of £5,000 – but has already hit £27,230.

The appeal was started by Shauna Loughran after Ronan’s tragic death and the inital appeal was for £5k ‘to Help Ronan Wilson’s family pay for funeral costs and living expenses over the upcoming weeks after his tragic death in Bundoran’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the response from the community has been phenomenal.

The appeal says – ‘Dear Friends and Community,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the tragic accident that took the life of a 9-year-old boy Ronan Wilson in our community.

‘Ronan who came from a very well known respected family in the village of Kildress was a bright, loving soul whose life was cut short in a heartbreaking hit & run accident.

Just Giving appeal

‘As we come together to support his grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time, we kindly ask for your help. We have set up a donation fund to alleviate the financial burden on Wilson family as they navigate this loss and the associated expenses.

‘Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Let's come together as a community to honour Ronan’s amazing memory and help his family in their time of need. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.

‘Thank you for being part of our compassionate community.

Ronan Wilson was given a guard of honour at Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club as the hearse carrying his remains paused during the journey to the family home in Co Tyrone. The nine-year-old died after being struck by a car in Bundoran in Co Donegal at the weekend. The keen GAA player had been visiting the seaside town with his family.

With heartfelt condolences,

Shauna Loughran & family.’

The remains of young Ronan was returned home on Tuesday evening – and was given a standing ovation at the GAA grounds.

Ronan Wilson, from Kildress in Co Tyrone, had been visiting the Donegal town of Bundoran when he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday evening.

Ronan Wilson was given a guard of honour at Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club as the hearse carrying his remains paused during the journey to the family home in Co Tyrone. The nine-year-old died after being struck by a car in Bundoran in Co Donegal at the weekend. The keen GAA player had been visiting the seaside town with his family.

Gardai said the vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Facebook, Ronan’s father Dean Wilson said his son was his “main man, my hero”.

“We will never be the same without out (sic), we can’t cope, I’m broken,” Mr Wilson wrote.

Ronan was an avid Gaelic football fan and played for the under-10s team at Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA club.

Chairman of the club Dominic McGurk told the PA news agency Ronan had “that sort of wee face you’d never forget”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was always laughing, he was always grabbing the ball,” Mr McGurk said.

Ronan Wilson aged nine-year-old boy from Kildress, County Tyrone, Who died after a hit-and-run incident in County Donegal on Saturday night.

“If our senior team was playing a game, at half-time he’d be out kicking about, if our minor team was playing, at half-time or before the game he’d be out on the field with the other lads running after a ball.