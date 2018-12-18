Rory Bremner to do Brexit take off of NI politicians in Belfast

Brexit is putting NI politicians on the cast list of star impressionist Rory Bremner.

And he may parade them in front of the toughest possible audience: a special charity lunch in Belfast on tomorrow.

The 500 guests at the Lord’s Taverners’ 25th anniversary lunch at the Europa Hotel will have to wait until Bremner takes the stage to discover which politicians he will poke fun at.

All he would say last night was: “Of late, because of Brexit, I have had to learn to impersonate a much wider spectrum of politicians, particularly those from Northern Ireland.”

Another leading personality will take to the stage to speak about what is, for him, a sentimental visit to Belfast and particularly to the Europa Hotel.

The legendary ITN newscaster Sir Trevor McDonald is national president of the Lord’s Taverners and it was in Belfast 45 years ago that he covered his first major assignment at the height of The Troubles.

“It’s a pleasure to be back”, he said on arrival at the Europa last night. “Back in the Seventies it was known as the most bombed hotel in Europe - the atmosphere is now so relaxed. The venue for the Northern Ireland Taverners’ silver jubilee lunch couldn’t be better in my book.”

Sir Trevor will be reunited with an old colleague, Robin Walsh, former controller of BBC NI and UTV news editor, who is president of the charity locally.

“It’s a wonderful coincidence that I will have the pleasure of introducing an old friend and a former colleague who was always destined for great achievements,” he said.

Lord’s Taverners is a UK youth disability sports charity which has donated equipment to special schools throughout NI.