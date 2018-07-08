Rossnowlagh parade: Brethren pause to remember fallen of Great War

The annual Orange Order parade in Co Donegal on Saturday paused for a minute’s silence in memory of those who gave their lives in the service of King and country during the First World War.

Brethren from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the annual demonstration in the seaside village of Rossnowlagh, where they were accompanied by around 30 bands.

Orange brethren Gareth Lough, Jonathan Bready, his father Robert and Joseph Magill bathe their feet on the beach during a break in Saturday's parade. Pic by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Guest speaker at the event was Wallace Thompson, secretary of the Evangelical Protestant Society.

The act of remembrance was observed by brethren and bandsmen to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

“The day went really well. There was plenty of sunshine, big crowds and it was a very good day overall. Everyone enjoyed themselves and we are really pleased with how it all went,” said Norman Henry, County Grand Lecturer.

Pipers lead brethren through Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Orange brethren queue for an ice cream on the beach during a break in the Rossnowlagh parade. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The annual Orange Order parade makes its way through Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal. Pic by Jonathan Porter, PressEye

Orangemen Jonathan Bready and his father Robert from Lisnamulligan Purple Heroes LOL 436, Rathfriland enjoy a paddle in the sea during a break in the parade. Pic by Jonathan Porter, PressEye