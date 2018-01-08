Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship to be fitted out in Belfast

A major new cruise ship is being fitted out in Belfast this spring.

The Azamara Pursuit will be berthed at Harland and Wolff from April.

Larry Pimentel, president and chief executive of Azamara Club Cruises, said it will be the first time any company within Royal Caribbean Cruises has used a UK shipyard for works of this scale.

"We are delighted to come to Northern Ireland with Azamara Pursuit.

"It will be a truly magnificent sight to see our ship beneath the historic Harland and Wolff cranes which are so synonymous with Belfast's proud maritime history, and we thank MJM Group for helping us make this happen.

"Additionally, Azamara Pursuit will make her maiden voyage from Southampton which will be another momentous occasion for us.

"With the refit in Belfast and her maiden voyage from Southampton, we are showing our commitment to the UK marketplace."

Azamara Pursuit will make her maiden voyage from Southampton in August.

Gary Annett, chief executive of MJM Group which is carrying out the work, said: "MJM Group is delighted to have been awarded the refit contract for Azamara Pursuit in what is a milestone opportunity for our business, and indeed for the marine industry in the UK.

"The success of this project has the potential to be a game-changer for the UK maritime industry.

"By securing this multimillion-pound contract we are putting Northern Ireland, and the UK's marine industry, in a strong position to compete for future drydock and refit works."