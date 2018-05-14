Royal chicken bucket or Meghan swimsuit? Souvenirs aplenty as big day approaches

A chicken bucket, a transatlantic biscuit and swimsuits adorned with pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among mementos created to mark the royal wedding.

Brands and companies are eagerly promoting products designed to celebrate Harry and Meghan's nuptials with less than a week until the couple say "I do".

Pork Farms have collaborated with food artist Nathan Wyburn to create a custom made pie using over 552 square inches of pastry drawn with gravy granules, recreating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photo

Royal fans can ensure they remember the historic day forever by buying souvenir tea towels and mugs or getting a slice of the action by treating themselves to their very own royal wedding cake.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) is expecting "exceptional" sales and a repeat of the trading boom at the time of the wedding of Prince William and the then Kate Middleton in 2011.

John Lewis expects to sell more than 22,000 royal wedding related products from china mugs to party napkins and tea towels while the UK's biggest supermarkets are gearing up for trolleys packed with party food leaving their stores in the coming days.

Rachel Lund, head of retail insight and analytics at the BRC, said: "A royal wedding alongside an FA Cup final is likely to provide a positive, albeit short-lived impact on retail sales.

Special edition chocolate digestive biscuit created to commemorate the royal wedding

"Clothing and footwear was a big winner from the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, setting a record for growth that month, as people sought to replicate the style of the newest addition to the royal family.

"With the country in the mood to celebrate, food and drink sales were also exceptional. We expect to see a similar pattern around the 19th May."

Here is a selection of royal wedding souvenirs and memorabilia.

- Mugs, biscuit tins and tea caddies

Tea drinkers can feel extra British by drinking their brew from a souvenir mug. Milly Green royal wedding mugs, produced for John Lewis in Stoke, are among those available. The department store said it has seen sales of royal wedding related products increase by 112% in the last two weeks. In the past week, sales of their most popular product - the mug - are up 280%. Demand is so high that additional orders have had to be placed. Other items popular in John Lewis are the commemorative biscuit tin and tea caddy.

- Fast food chicken bucket

KFC has launched a "limited-edition ornately designed" commemorative bucket to celebrate the wedding - but they will be a rare item as only a few dozen people will get their hands on one. Just 50 of the buckets are being created and will be available exclusively from KFC's Windsor restaurant on the wedding day itself. KFC described the bucket as a "priceless piece of British history" and are expecting people to flock to their Windsor restaurant where the buckets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Transatlantic biscuit

McVitie's has created a "transatlantic" biscuit to mark the wedding - bringing together old British favourite the chocolate digestive with the American flavour chocolate fudge brownie. Just 50 packs of the limited edition Chocolate Fudge Brownie Digestives will be available for fans to win via McVitie's Twitter channel in the lead-up to the big day. The biscuit company said they have delivered a few packs to Clarence House - the home of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

- Royal swimsuits

Swimmers and sunbathers wanting to combine their hobby with royal fever can do so by getting themselves squeezed into a swimsuit adorned with Harry or Meghan's face. Personalised gift company Bags of Love said it has noticed a strong interest from their customers, with multiple orders coming in.

- Pork pie food art

Pork Farms, a British pork pie brand, has collaborated with food artist Nathan Wyburn to create pork pie art to mark the wedding. Made on a custom-made celebration pie at Pork Farms' Nottingham bakery and using over 552 square inches of pastry, the artwork was drawn with gravy granules to recreate the couple's engagement photo.

- Scotch eggs, scones and bunting

Tesco said sales of specially-created royal wedding cakes, party food such as Scotch eggs, scones, jam, clotted cream and fizz are all expected to soar. The supermarket predicts it will sell five kilometres of bunting, 1.5 million packets of scones, 500,000 bottles of fizz including English sparkling wine and almost 1.5 million packs of tea.

- Mr and Mrs pillowcases

Aldi is launching a wedding essentials range just two days before Harry and Meghan tie the knot, meaning the royal couple can pop in for those last-minute essentials. The supermarket's products will include invitations, craft kits, wooden decorations, balloons, pom poms and Mr and Mrs pillowcases.

- Royal wedding cake

Morrisons has created its own version of the royal wedding cake for a fraction of what the real thing will cost. The supermarket said it will be made with three ten-inch layers of classic sponge, lemon curd and whipped British cream flavoured with elderflower. The sides of the cake will be decorated with white chocolate curls and it will be topped with a sprinkling of pink rose petals.