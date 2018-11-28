Royal Mail confirm 'white powder' discovered in package at NI mail centre in Mallusk

Royal Mail has confirmed white powder was discovered inside a package at the Northern Ireland Mail Centre in Mallusk.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said safety procedures were followed and that the incident has not had an impact on the processing of mail.

"Royal Mail can confirm that white powder was found in an item at the National Returns Centre (NRC) at Northern Ireland Mail Centre in Mallusk this morning.

"The safety of our people is of the utmost priority and in line with our policy and procedures, the emergency services attended and the area where the powder was found was cordoned off. We are assisting the emergency services with their investigation.

"There is no impact on the operation of the mail centre and the processing of mail.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Police are currently attending a report of the discovery of a suspicious package at the postal sorting office at Enterprise Way, Newtownabbey.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance.

"There are no further details at this stage."