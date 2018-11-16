The winners of the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Programme Awards were announced at a glittering awards ceremony in The Mac Belfast, hosted by Actress Bronagh Waugh

Casting Director Carla Stronge was announced as the winner of the Brian Waddell Award which recognises her outstanding contribution to the local television and film industry. Belfast born Carla set up The Extras Dept in Belfast in 2007 with Siobhan Allan and went on to set up Carla Stronge Casting in 2013. Carla has worked on all 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones; BBC 2’s THE FALL and recent Belfast set true story Doing Money; ITV’s The Secret and Channel 4’s Derry Girls as well as films including The Dig, Kissing Candice, and upcoming 2019 release We Don’t Talk About Love. She has won two Emmy’s for her work on Game of Thrones in 2015 and 2016.

The winners of the Royal Television Society Northern Ireland (RTS NI) Programme Awards were announced at a glittering awards ceremony in The Mac Belfast, hosted by Actress Bronagh Waugh.''Interactive - sponsored by Flint Studios'BBC NI: 1943 Berlin Blitz - 'Warren Bell and David Whelan from BBC NI are presented with their award by Jeremy Biggerstaff from Flint Studios.'Also pictured is actress Bronagh Waugh.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Carla Stronge says: “This is a mind-blowing honour. Waddell Media was the first place I did work experience, so I am very proud to be the first recipient in the Award’s new name. It’s a great privilege to be congratulated by your peers and those whom you massively respect. We’re in a very exciting chapter of growth and development here in our industry in Northern Ireland, when elsewhere everyone is calling Time’s Up! Here in Northern Ireland the time is now to build on our success. I know with the most pro-active screen agency in the UK, if not Europe and the world, we can continue to grow this place as a centre of excellence in every way, with values of equality, respect and inclusion at its core. I’m very honoured to be a small part of that journey.”

Kieran Doherty, Chair of RTS NI says: “The high quality of this year’s entries was truly impressive and hugely reflective of Northern Ireland’s dynamic creative community. I know the judges had a tough time deciding the eventual winners so congratulations to everyone who was nominated as well as tonight’s winners. The RTS NI is an educational charity and events like these Awards give us the opportunity to highlight and celebrate the wonderful achievements of our vibrant film and TV industry which is now being recognised on the global stage.”

The RTS NI Programme Awards 2018 are delivered in partnership with BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen, Channel 4 and UTV, along with the headline sponsor Ka-Boom.

Jannine Waddell, MBE, Chair of the RTS NI Awards Committee said: “Congratulations to all our winners who represent the very best of the exceptional talent we are producing here in Northern Ireland.

“And a special congratulations to Carla Stronge for being awarded the newly re-named Brian Waddell Award in memory of my father, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the film and TV industry. As a creative community, we are extremely proud of all Carla’s casting achievements for some of the best television and films in the world which has helped to put Northern Ireland on the global map.”