RTC: Boy taken to hospital by Air Ambulance

A young cyclist has been flown to hospital by Air Ambulance following a collision in Limavady.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which occurred on Monday afternoon, to come forward.

The boy’s condition is not known at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a young male cyclist in the Edenmore Road area of Limavady at around 3.50pm on Monday, April 8.

“The boy has been taken to hospital by Air Ambulance following the collision. The driver of the vehicle has been spoken to at the scene.”

He added: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police in Limavady on 101 quoting reference number 795 08/04/19.”