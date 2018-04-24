Ruff justice as dog saves women from machete-wielding intruder

A woman has been saved from violent intruders, including one wielding a machete, by her dog.

The 20-year-old victim was pushed to the floor and kicked a number of times in the incident on April 13, Derbyshire Police said.

The woman was attacked by three men between 11.20pm and 11.50pm when she opened the back door of her home on Reeves Road, Derby.

The intruders forced their way in and threatened her with a machete before her dog sprang into action.

One of the men threw a dining room chair at the victim but she managed to escape through the back door.

The dog suffered a cut to the nose in the incident but nothing was stolen from the house, the force said.

Police are urging anyone who saw something suspicious that night to come forward.