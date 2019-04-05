Ryanair flight cancellations: advice for passengers

The Consumer Council in Northern Ireland has issued advice for those Ryanair passengers affected by cancelled flights.

A number of flights between Belfast International Airport and Stansted airport cancelled on Friday.

According to the Consumer Council, customer are being contacted by Ryanair, who are offering refunds or, in some cases, alternative flight options.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at The Consumer Council, said: “Passengers who have been affected by Ryanair’s decision to cancel flights should be offered a full refund, or re-routing via alternative transportation at the earliest opportunity.

“The alternative flight does not have to be with Ryanair if a different airline can get you to your final destination earlier. Our advice to passengers is to seek the travel option that best suits them when they are arranging alternative travel with Ryanair.

“If you have already made alternative arrangements, and have incurred additional expenses, we advise that you seek to reclaim these from Ryanair.”

Mr Williams said: “If you chose the next available flight, the airline is required to provide you with meals and refreshments and overnight accommodation if necessary. This assistance must be provided for the length of your wait for the next flight. If the airline does not provide this assistance our advice is to keep your receipts for reasonable expenses and claim them back from the airline.”

Mr Williams added “More information on this is available in our Plane Facts guide or by calling us on 0800 121 6022. Our advice to anyone who thinks they are entitled to compensation is to submit your claim to Ryanair. A template letter to help you is available to download from The Consumer Council website – www.consumercouncil.org.uk.”

• For more information, or if you are dissatisfied with Ryanair’s response, please contact The Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022, visit www.consumercouncil.org.uk or follow our Facebook The-Consumer-Council-Northern-Ireland/ and Twitter @ConsumerCouncil.