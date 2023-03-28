In a statement released today, Belfast International Airport, a member of the VINCI Airports network, today welcomed back Ryanair with a two aircraft base; operating over 140 flights a week to 16 routes across GB and Europe including stunning city break destinations Budapest, Milan, Barcelona and Paris or exciting sun spots in Alicante, Malaga, Faro and Valencia.

Alongside the European destinations Ryanair are operating to five GB destinations; London Stansted, Manchester, East Midlands, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

These destinations will be some of the first to benefit from the UK Domestic Air Passenger Duty (APD) cut of 50% applying from 1st April 2023.

The return of Ryanair to Belfast International Airport demonstrates VINCI Airports commitment to connectivity in Northern Ireland; the launch of this new base underlines the necessity of air connectivity for the success of our tourism product, economic development and social mobility.

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director, Belfast International Airport said: “Today is a significant day on many fronts.

"As we continue to rebuild the business post pandemic, to be able to welcome Ryanair back on such a significant scale is testament to the hard work that the team in Belfast has invested in securing this new base.

"Ryanair will bring low fares, high frequency and great choice to the local market and this significant investment and job creation is positive news for this region.”

Ryanair

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady said: “We are pleased to announce the start of operations at our Belfast International Airport base for Summer’23 to the exciting destinations such as Budapest, Palma, Paris and Valencia. Ryanair will operate 16 total routes this Summer with 2 based aircraft representing an investment of $200m and the creation of over 950 total jobs at Belfast International Airport.

"Additional investment from all airlines has been encouraged by the newly introduced APD reduction for domestic travel, but Ryanair again calls on the UK Government must immediately scrap ADP taxes for all flights, which currently puts the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries.