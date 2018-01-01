Sam McBride: Who will fill our power vacuum in 2018?

Unless there is a rapid return to devolution, this year in Northern Ireland is likely to be dominated by one question: who governs?

On the answer to that question hinges not only issues of high politics – whether one party should be able to block other parties forming a devolved administration – but far more immediate implications for public services, the most pressing of which is health service reform in an NHS which is falling further and further behind the rest of the UK despite widespread political support for proposals first put forward more than a decade ago to centralise and modernise services.

For almost a year, there have been no democratically elected ministers in charge of civil servants in Belfast, a situation which once seemed extraordinary but is increasingly becoming normalised.

Facing competing calls from the DUP to immediately return Northern Ireland to direct rule from Westminster, and from both Sinn Fein and the Irish government that there can be no return to direct rule, Secretary of State James Brokenshire has trod water for months.

Mr Brokenshire has not even bolstered his team of ministers at the NIO nor recruited extra officials in any sort of contingency planning for direct rule, suggesting that he has no intention of taking charge.

Nevertheless, either a major public sector crisis or a situation in which it is undeniable that there is no potential for devolution returning could force Mr Brokenshire’s hand.

If that happens and a reshuffle brings a more interventionist secretary of state, it could see a period of radical change in Northern Ireland.

Under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, periods of direct rule were used to push through or threaten unpopular policies such as the introduction of water charges or rural planning restrictions in the hope both that the public would pressure local politicians to return to Stormont and that those politicians would have a good excuse for abandoning past commitments in order to prevent the new unpopular proposals.

The DUP’s crucial Westminster role makes it less likely that issues such as abortion or gay marriage are pushed through, but water charges, hospital closures and further welfare reform are perhaps more likely in such a scenario.

Whatever happens on that front, the public inquiry into the ‘cash for ash’ scandal will have a significant bearing on how the public view Stormont in general and Arlene Foster in particular.

Does the evidence of serious civil service failures reduce the pressure on the DUP leader personally or is she still held responsible because it happened in her department?

And once the inquiry moves into examining the alleged role of senior DUP figures in delaying cost controls on the RHI scheme as it spiralled out of control, does it leave the public so sickened by the devolution experiment that their hearts are hardened against power returning to those same parties?

As the year goes on, Brexit’s implications for the Irish border are likely to crystallise more clearly but the return of Stormont would have less impact on its outworkings than the DUP’s real, though limited, power at Westminster where the legislation will be passed.

If by the end of the year, Northern Ireland remains in limbo between direct rule and devolution, it will be well into a post-democratic experiment in which, unfettered by any institution or individual but the courts, civil servants take most decisions, with Parliament in extremis stepping in to pass budgets or other legislation.

It is difficult to see how such a situation is tenable for much longer but then when this democratic vacuum began it didn’t seem like it could last for much more than a month or so. That was almost a year ago.

Northern Ireland has a long history of what seem like fleeting emergency measures becoming entrenched. The legislation which introduced direct rule in 1972 was called the Northern Ireland Temporary Provisions Act. It lasted for almost three decades.