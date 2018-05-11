Same sex marriage bill faces first test

A Westminster bill to bring same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland faces its first major test today.

Labour MP Conor McGinn has urged the government to support his move.

Mr McGinn, who is originally from south Armagh and is son of a former Sinn Fein Mayor of Newry and Mourne, Pat McGinn, brought his so-called Ten Minute Rule Bill in March.

The DUP were absent from the House of Commons chamber at the time, the BBC reported.

The bill has moved to its second reading which will happen on Friday afternoon, however bills introduced in this way rarely become law.

If this one is blocked it will be unable to proceed to committee stage.

Mr McGinn has written to Secretary of State Karen Bradley calling for the bill’s safe passage.

The last time MLAs debated same sex marriage a majority voted in favour but the DUP blocked it using a petition of concern.

In March DUP MP Jeffrey Dondaldson said attempts to have same-sex marriage introduced in Northern Ireland while the Assembly remains suspended have “little prospect” of succeeding.

The Lagan Valley MP said the new bill was “more of a symbolic gesture” than the normal procedure for developing legislation.