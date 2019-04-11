Sammy Wilson clashes with PM over Brexit negotiations

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson clashed with the Prime Minister in the House of Commons today, accusing her of failing to resist European Union demands during the Brexit negotiations.

Questioning Theresa May, the DUP’s Brexit spokesman said: “In these negotiations the EU demanded 39 billion (pounds) and got it, an unnecessary Irish backstop and got it, a withdrawal agreement which will tie our hands in future negotiations and got it, and extensions which were against the commitments given by the Prime Minister and got it. Can she give us any example of any demand by the EU which she actually resisted?”

Hitting back, Mrs May insisted there were “plenty of examples” she could cite.

“I can give plenty of examples of that, and I will give the honourable gentleman just two. A Northern Ireland only customs territory in the backstop which we resisted to make sure it was a UK-wide customs territory. And he said the EU demanded 39 billion. No they didn’t. They started off at 100 billion and it was our negotiations that got it down,” she responded.