Sammy Wilson: ‘Every week it’s a new government shambles’

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said “each week results in a new government shambles” over Brexit, following the decision to delay the vote on Theresa May’s deal with the EU.

The DUP Brexit spokesman said: “Each week results in a new government shambles in the way it has been dealing with the non-delivery of referendum to leave the EU.

“Clearly panic has now set in as is evidenced by this morning’s decision to pull tomorrow’s vital vote on the disastrous and damaging deal which the Prime Minister has accepted from the EU.” He continued: “Delay is not going to change the fact that this is a deal which the vast majority of MPs will not accept and 66% of the country does not want.

“Short of the EU now agreeing for the backstop to be removed from the Withdrawal Agreement there is nothing which she can do to get this deal accepted in the House of Commons.”

Mr Wilson added: “No tinkering with press statements or promises about what might be included in future trade arrangements or guarantees to use best endeavours will make this deal more palatable. Either the legally binding ‘handcuffs’ of the backstop are removed or else this deal will have to be rejected.”