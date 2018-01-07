Sammy Wilson: If Sinn Fein have any decency they will sack McElduff

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has called on Sinn Fein to sack Barry McElduff over the Twitter video he posted on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

Barry McElduff has apologised for Friday’s post, insisting the video of him posing with a Kingsmill loaf on his head was not meant as a reference to the republican murders of 10 Protestant workmen in 1976.

Sammy Wilson

West Tyrone MP Mr McElduff has since offered to meet the bereaved Kingsmills families, but Mr Wilson said they are right to refuse.

“Obviously Barry McElduff and Sinn Fein are hoping that the storm of his callous, bigoted, victim mocking, terrorist endorsing video, will blow over if they keep their heads down,” said Mr Wilson

“Indeed it is significant that given the seriousness of his actions the story has been so quickly dropped by the BBC and others media outlets who would have had at least a two-week feeding frenzy had any unionist behaved in such a way.

“McElduff’s apology has quite rightly been refused by victims. There is no way he could have been unaware of the offence his actions would cause.

“Even a fool would realise that his choice of bread, the timing of the video was designed to coincide with the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre. Given how much effort republicans put into honouring their killers and high profile terrorist actions he couldn’t have forgotten what happened on 5th January on that lonely country road.

“Yet again the mask has slipped revealing Sinn Fein’s deeply sectarian, and pro terrorist essence. No weasel words or crocodile tears of sham remorse will hide the evil nature of that party and its members.

“McElduff has shown once again why Sinn Fein are not fit to be let through the doors of Stormont let alone into government.”