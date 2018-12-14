Santa’s magical movie adventure in Mid and East Antrim

Santa has been exploring all the wonderful sights around Mid and East Antrim this festive season in a new movie.

The film showcases attractions across Larne, Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Whitehead.

Chaine Memorial Tower features in Santa's Mid and East Antrim adventure.

He even pops into some of the award-winning eateries and shops to enjoy the perfect pit stop in amongst his Christmas shopping for Mrs Claus.

Santa sets off on his #MEAdventure in a vintage red beetle from Galgorm Resort and Spa before instagramming his journey along the way from The Braid in Ballymena, and even stops at a speciality barbers for a beard trim.

He takes in the sights along the Coast Road, Chaine Memorial Tower, Carrickfergus Castle and Carnfunnock Country Park as well as travelling home on the steam train at Whitehead.

Mid and East Antrim Council says the video has reached over 60,000 people, is continuing to go global - just like Santa himself - and hopes others are as inspired to share their very merry #MEAdventures online.