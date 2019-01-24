Santander branch closures: ‘Consider switching banks’, say Consumer Council

The Consumer Council has advised customers to consider switching banks after Santander announced it is to close three branches in Northern Ireland.

The bank is set to close its branches in Antrim, Ballymoney and Belfast (Newtownards Road).

The Consumer Council say 152 bank branches have closed in Northern Ireland since 2010.

This comes amid amid the closure of 140 branches across the UK, a move that is expected to put more than 1,200 jobs at risk.

Santander have said it is consulting with unions and will seek to find alternative roles for 1,270 employees affected by the closures. It expects to redeploy about a third across the group.

The Consumer Council has advised customers to consider whether “switching may feel like the better choice”.

John French, Chief Executive at The Consumer Council said: “Many consumers may be worried about the news that their branch is to close. We are encouraging them to think carefully about their banking needs and call into the branch to discuss how those needs can be met post closure”.

He added: “Sometimes customers are content to move to online or telephone banking. However, for other customers, a branch they can visit is important, so switching may feel like the better choice”.

The Consumer Council has produced a range of materials and guides to help affected customers including a branch closure factsheet, a personal banking guide, a guide to switching banks, and a current account comparison table. All of these are available free of charge by contacting The Consumer Council on 0800 121 6022 or emailing contact@consumercouncil.org.uk. Alternatively they can be downloaded from www.consumercouncil.org.uk.