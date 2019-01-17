SAS soldier hailed a hero after Nairobi terror raid

A British special forces soldier on a training mission in Kenya has been hailed a hero after running into the middle of an Islamic terrorist attack in the country’s capital.

Described as a “long-serving member” of the Special Air Service (SAS), the senior NCO was seen pulling one male victim from the besieged DusitD2 hotel complex in Nairobi on Tuesday, as well as helping another female to safety.

The terror attack began when gunmen stormed the hotel, detonating explosive devices and opening fire on the occupants, leaving 14 people dead, The Times reported.

One British man has been confirmed among the dead as a result of attack which has been claimed by the terror group al-Shabaab. Kenyan’s President Kenyatta later said that all of the terrorists “have been eliminated”.

The Times reported that the SAS soldier had been in Kenya helping to train the country’s elite troops.

“He grabbed his weapon and body armour when he heard the gunfire and bomb blasts and headed into danger. He acted bravely and it is highly likely that he saved lives,” the source said.

It remains unclear whether the soldier was off-duty when the terrorist rampage began, but he was said to have arrived at the scene with his flak jacket thrown over a purple jumper, wearing jeans and trainers.

He was pictured armed with C8 Diemaco rifle, with what is thought to have been a Glock 17 pistol in a thigh holster.

The Ministry of Defence does not comment on any special forces activity.

In a video posted on social media Nic Hailey, the UK’s high commissioner in Kenya, confirmed that at least one British citizen was killed.

“Our team at the High Commission was working through the night to support the Kenyan authorities as they responded to this attack and offer all the help we can to all the British nationals who may have been caught up in it,” he said.