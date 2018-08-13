Say Hello to Dolly at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre

Well, Hello Dolly, it’s so nice to have you back where you belong!

And Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre is preparing to welcome back that feel-good classic Hello Dolly from September 28 to October 6.

Known as “Broadway’s greatest musical” Hello Dolly tells the story of Dolly Levi, “a woman who arranges things,” employed by Horace Vandergelder to find him a suitable second wife. But Dolly has plans of her own to hatch, and who knows what matches this New York matchmaker will make?

Packed to the brim with wonderful songs such as Put On Your Sunday Clothes, It Takes A Woman, Before The Parade Passes By, and of course Hello, Dolly, the popularity of this show never wanes. Booking now on www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside