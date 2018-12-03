'Scam BBC' email warning from PSNI

Police are making the public aware of a scam email pertaining to be from the BBC.

In a post on social media, the PSNI say: "SCAM ALERT!!!

PSNI

"Watch out for this scam attempt in your emails!

"Let’s pretend to be the BBC and get you to click on the link and enter your bank details...don’t think so!"

They add that "the unfortunate thing about this type of scam is it targets the vulnerable who may be not as switched on to the scammers techniques and take an email like this at face value".

"Clicking on the senders details in this case showed it wasn’t from the BBC as it’s cleverly designed to look like, but from an overseas email address," they add.

"DON’T BE FOOLED!"