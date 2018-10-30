School breaks world scarecrow record

A school in Northern Ireland has broken a world record for the largest gathering of live scarecrows.

A total of 515 youngsters gathered at Holy Family Primary in Magherafelt.

Principal Peter Donnelly said the school had a tradition of Halloween celebration.

He told the Mid Ulster Mail: "There are stringent regulations to be followed, not only in terms of dressing up but also in terms of how the process is carried out and verified.

"A lot of work and energy has gone into the preparations."

Parents and members of the wider community supported the school in the supply of counters and witnesses.