School children knocked down at roundabout in Belfast

Three school children have been knocked down at a roundabout on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

The three pupils were knocked down during rush hour traffic this morning.

Ambulance

BBC have reported they attended Wellington College.

Ambulance crews and police attended the incident, which happened near Rosetta Park.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, including a rapid response paramedic.

The injured year nine pupils have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with non life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:08 on Tuesday 20 November 2018 following reports of a road traffic collision involving three pedestrians on the Ormeau Road, Belfast.

“One Rapid Response Paramedic, four Paramedic Officers and three Emergency Ambulance crews were despatched to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three young people were transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”