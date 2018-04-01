School in tribute to NI boy, 9, killed in Tenerife crash

A nine-year-old killed in a hit and run in Tenerife has been described a "happy go lucky wee boy".

Carter Carson, from Newtownabbey near Belfast, had been on holidays when he was hit by a car.

He was leaving a shopping centre with his family in Adeje in the south of the island on Thursday.

Despite efforts to save him, the Abbots Cross Primary School pupil died in hospital on Friday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the school said: "The whole school community of Abbots Cross Primary is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our P5 pupil, Carter Carson.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter's immediate and wider family circle at this tragic time."

A crowd-funding page to raise money for funeral costs has so far received donations of over £6,500.

Organiser Charlene Dinnen posted: "Carter was a happy go lucky we boy who just loved his footy taken after his daddy and his granda. I can't even put into words how heartbreaking this is. Sleep tight wee man."

Newtownabbey Youth Football Club, where Carter played, have also paid tribute.

The club said on a Facebook post on Saturday: "It is with deepest condolences and heavy hearts we as a club are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of young Carter Carson this morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his friends at the club. YNWA.

"The chairman told me he'd been playing football since he was 5-year-old and that the whole club is heartbroken."

A car believed to have been involved in the crash was found abandoned a few miles from the scene.

Two men have been arrested.