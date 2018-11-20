School Principal ‘thanks emergency services’ for help after three pupils injured in collision

Three school children from Wellington College were this morning knocked down at a roundabout on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

The three pupils were knocked down during rush hour traffic this morning.

Ambulance

Ambulance crews and police attended the incident, which happened near Rosetta Park.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, including a rapid response paramedic.

Principal of Wellington College, David Castles said: “Three pupils from Wellington College were involved in a road traffic incident in Belfast this morning. There is great relief that none of the young people affected suffered serious injuries.

“Wellington College is grateful to the emergency services, notably the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who supported at the scene and whose first priority was the safety and well-being of the young people in their care.

“The school have been working to support pupils and staff where required and on behalf of Wellington College I want to extend best wishes to all those directly involved.”

The injured year nine pupils were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast with non life-threatening injuries.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 08:08 on Tuesday 20 November 2018 following reports of a road traffic collision involving three pedestrians on the Ormeau Road, Belfast.

“One Rapid Response Paramedic, four Paramedic Officers and three Emergency Ambulance crews were despatched to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three young people were transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”