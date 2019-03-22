School pupils compete at Stormont to be best speaker in Edgar Graham memorial competition

Anne Graham, sister of the murdered Ulster Unionist politician Edgar, speaks (above) in the senate chamber at Stormont on Wednesday night at the close of the Edgar Graham Memorial Public Speaking Competition.

The annual event is open to school pupils in Northern Ireland.

Contestants in the Edgar Graham Memorial speaking competition, the Great Hall, Stormont, March 20 2019, with Robin Swann MLA and Anne Graham, sister of Edgar

The entrants are pictured with Ms Graham and the Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann MLA.

This year the competition, in which all entrants speak on a subject of their choosing for five minutes, was won by Olivia Neil of Ballyclare Secondary.

Edgar Graham, a politician, lawyer and academic, was shot dead at the age of 29 by the IRA at the edge of Queen’s University in 1983.