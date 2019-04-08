School takes world record in memory of Maddy-Leigh

It’s official - Lismore Comprehensive are world record holders for the largest ever human ‘pi’ symbol.

The largest human pi symbol consists of 1,170 people and was achieved by Lismore Comprehensive School (UK) in Craigavon on March 14, 2019.

Lismore Comprehensive crack the World Record for the largest number of people creating a human Pi symbol

This record was attempted on Pi Day to promote the mathematics department within the school, as well as in memory of former student Maddy-Leigh Harbinson and to raise funds for charity.

School principal Mrs Fiona Kane said: “As a school community we are delighted that all the hard work, team effort and input from so many people has been recognised by Guinness World Records.

“Having the title of the ‘World’s Largest Human Pi Symbol’ was not just about breaking a World Record. It was about community. The Lismore community involved our entire student population, including students from our Learning Support Centre, Teaching Staff, Learning Assistants, Canteen Staff, Office Staff and Caretaking staff - a whole team approach!

“As it is not possible to mention everyone, if you helped in any way it is all greatly appreciated. Our students were amazing on the day - in every way from behaviour and in the dignity and courtesy they presented.

“Finally, as a school community we remember Maddy-Leigh Harbinson (RIP) in a special way, who passed away seven weeks ago. Maddy-Leigh and her family continue to be in our prayers, thoughts and hearts as we celebrate our World Record.”

Maddy-Leigh Harbinson died earlier this year at just 11 years old.

Braving bitterly cold conditions on their sports pitch, the pupils donned red plastic weather ponchos to fend of the rain. Huddled in the shape of Pi (π) they shivered as hailstones beat down on them for the last two minutes of the World Record bid.

There were two official time keepers and a number of independent judges at the event. Also there was a large fundraising exercise for Diabetes UK. Maddy-Leigh, who died in February, was unknowingly suffering from Type One Diabetes.

Her friends wanted to raise awareness and fundraise for Diabetes UK after her sudden death.

The school was planning on breaking the existing record for the human Pi symbol (which stood at 847) and felt this was a great opportunity to honour Maddy-Leigh’s memory and beat the record.

Mrs Kane paid tribute to the Harbinson family who ‘very kindly and thoughtfully invited us, as a school, to participate in Maddy-Leigh’s funeral Mass’. “Following the funeral, we opened the school for families, for pupils and parents to come together as a school family.

“We had a memory box and notes of condolence in a space to talk and chat,” said Mrs Kane, commending staff who provided support throughout the holidays and some even returned early from holidays to support pupils.

“We had a very special and moving assembly for Year 8 to honour and celebrate the life of Maddy-Leigh and to offer prayers for her family.

“Her friends are being well supported by their form tutors and we are very proud of the pastoral care we have in Lismore which permeates every aspect of school life.

“Maddy-Leigh’s friends had asked us on the first days back to school if we could fundraise for Diabetes UK.

“We are delighted that the Harbinson family have given us permission as a school to raise awareness of Diabetes and to have this event celebrate Maddy-Leigh who was such a lovely, committed and positive pupil in Lismore.

“The Harbinson family remain very much in the prayers of our Lismore School Community.”