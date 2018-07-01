Schoolboy Jay Hamill's desperate funding plea after Spain hit and run

A family holiday turned into a nightmare for the Hamill family after their 16-year-son was seriously injured by a hit and run driver.

Jay Hamill - who was holidaying with his parents and siblings - was rushed to hospital after the collision - and was unconscious in intensive care for a few days.

Jay being comforted by his mum in hospital

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker, who knows the north Belfast family, said they were "going through hell" and maintained a bedside vigil until Jay became conscious.

"His parents remain by his bedside and Jay is making good progress but is immobilised and will require a neck brace," he added.

"The family received no support from the insurance company and fundraising efforts have taken place to raise the £19,500 needed for his return in an air ambulance to a Belfast Hospital.



"This has been a very difficult time for all the family who don’t know where to turn and need Jay returned home."

Cllr McCusker said Jay, "will need to return home to a Belfast hospital in a neck brace and immobilised".

"This is going to cost a lot of money - and the family need support in this.

"Jay is still at school and needs to get into Belfast Trust to see what help he needs."

Anyone who wants to contribute to getting Jay home should click on this page.