Schoolboy taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car

An 11-year-old boy has been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after he was knocked down by a car.

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a call at 3.43pm today following reports of a toad traffic collision outside St Teresa’s PS on the Glen Rd, Belfast.

Ambulance

He added that "initial reports indicated that an 11 year old male had been knocked down".

"NIAS despatched an A&E crew to the incident and following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, the patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children," he added.

A PSNI spokesman said they received a report of a road traffic collision on Glen Road in west Belfast shortly before 3.50pm involving a car and pedestrian.

The spokesman said "the young male pedestrian sustained a cut above his eye as a result".