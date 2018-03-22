Schoolgirl's starring role in new BBC drama

A Carrickfergus schoolgirl has a starring role in a new BBC drama alongside veteran actors, Christopher Eccleston and Paula Malcolmson.

Darcey McNeeley, 7, will appear in the new three-part series ‘Come Home’, starting next week.

Darcey.

Written by BAFTA and international Emmy award-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehust, the compelling drama “explores the messy realities of parenthood, marriage and what happens when a mother switches the reset button on her life”.

Darcey took on the role of Molly Farrell, the youngest child of Greg, played by Eccleston (Dr Who, The A Word) and Marie, portrayed by Belfast-born Malcolmson (Ray Donovan, Broken).

It was the first ever speaking part for Oakfield Primary School pupil Darcey, who has previously appeared as an extra on 2016 drama The Secret.

Having spotted Darcey in that role, the producers of Come Home got in touch with her mum, Emma, and suggested the seven-year-old fitted the bill for the part of Molly.

“She had a few auditions at the end of last summer and was picked after making it to the final two,” Emma said.

Filming took place from October last year in a number of locations across Belfast, with Darcey completing a total of 16 days over three months on set.

The primary three pupil was treated “like royalty” by her high profile co-stars, according to her mum.

“They couldn't have been nicer. She looked forward to going in every day and seeing them," Emma said.

The first episode of Come Home is due to be broadcast at 9pm on Tuesday, March 27.

Meanwhile, Darcey’s family were treated to a preview of the show in Belfast last week in what was a proud moment for mum Emma. “There were a few tears!” she said.