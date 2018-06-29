Science at STendhal

Stendhal Festival’s dedicated family programme is bigger and better than ever this year and includes an exciting new collaboration with the hugely respected NI Science Festival, adding to existing partners in family programming which include The Sure start Dry Arch Centre, Live Music Now and In Your Space Circus.

Consisting of everything from Workshops to performances covering science, music, puppetry, dance, sing-a-longs, circus Skills and theatre, Stendhal’s Family programme is comprehensive and fun for all the family.

NI Science Festival will be bringing several exciting shows including Scientific Sue, Superhero Science and Ready, Steady Science’s Ugly Animal Roadshow.

The Family programme Line-up includes Community Tribal Drummers workshop, Superhero Science, Brothers Dimm Puppet Show, ArtsEkta presents world dance performances, In Your Space presents Fibideers, The Bubble Trouble Collective, The Mrs H. Sing-a-long band, The Sunshine Project kids laughter yoga, Mr Mess, Twisty Fun Balloon making, Scientific Sue, Ready Steady Science, Fi-Flo hula hoop workshop, Dry Arch sensory play, Toddler Sense NI sensory workshop, The Verbal Arts Storytelling Bus, Kid Art World Craft Workshop and much more.

Tickets and more information on Stendhal Festival is available now at www.stendhalfestival.com.