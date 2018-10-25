Scores expected to attend funeral of Ireland's 'last King'

A final farewell will be bid to Patsy Dan Rodgers on Tory Island, off the coast of Co Donegal on this afternoon.

The musician and artist became the tiny settlement's best-known resident, regularly greeting visitors off the ferry and campaigning on behalf of the island.

Patsy Dan Rodgers, who has died at the age of 74 after a lifetime spent on the Toraigh island

He became King of Toraigh in the 1990s.

Mr Rodgers was born in Dublin but was adopted and brought to the island, which has a population of around 100 people, as a young child.

He campaigned against the Irish Government's efforts to resettle islanders on the mainland.

Mr Rodgers died at the age of 74 at a hospital in Dublin last Friday following a long-term illness.

Scores of people are expected at the funeral at 12.30pm at St Colmcille's Church on the island.

Flags across Tory Island flew at half-mast on Thursday morning ahead of the funeral.

Musicians rehearsed at the church while a steady stream of people made their way to Mr Rodgers' distinctive yellow house which overlooks the main settlement on the island to attend the wake.

The gates to the house read Teach An Ri, which translates as "house of the king".

Extra ferry sailings were put on from Co Donegal to accommodate the number of mourners wishing to travel to pay their respects to Mr Rodgers at a time of year when there are usually few visitors.

Many were carrying bouquets of flowers or musical instruments.