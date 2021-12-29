Fire service remain at the scene on Wednesday of a fire in the Belfast Harbour estate area of Belfast. Picture Pacemaker Press.

At one point on Tuesday Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service tasked 50 firefighters, six pumping appliances and four additional support specialists to the fire at Clearway Disposals at East Twin Road.

By yesterday morning fire fighters had quelled the blaze though water was still being pumped over the smouldering embers.

Yesterday the fire service said: “Crews are still in attendance at a well-developed fire in a scrap metal recycling centre on East Twin Road, Belfast. Significant resources continue to respond to the incident.

Fire crews at Clearway on East Twin Road at Belfast Docks. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

“Local residents are being asked to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed.”

NIFRS Group Commander David Harbinson said scrap metal fires could generate very high temperatures.

“That allows the fire to spread so when we start to attack the fire it can be very challenging,” he told BBC NI.

“We’re using vast amounts of water and securing those water supplies can be very, very difficult.”

He said the fire service had sufficient resources to deal with the fire as well as provide normal cover across NI.

The smoke plume from the blaze could be seen from most parts of the city on Tuesday with NIFRS warning those nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.