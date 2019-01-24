SDLP and Fianna Fail enter partnership 'to restore faith in politics'

Opposition parties from both parts of Ireland have entered an "unprecedented and historic" partnership aimed at restoring public faith in politics.

The nationalist Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) in Northern Ireland announced a series of common policies with Ireland's Fianna Fail pledging to shake-up efforts to resolve the powersharing crisis at Stormont.

Colum Eastwood and Michael Martin

They promised a politics which works after more than two years of non-government in Northern Ireland, and moves to unite Ireland's people amid what they see as the threat posed to north/south cooperation by Brexit.

They also said they would prioritise the delivery of public services.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "Our parties are determined to work together to try and change the failure our politics lies frozen in.

"We will not do so by gestures or gimmicks or through photo opportunities.

"Instead we will do it through a focus on policy and issues, not party or sectarian positioning.

"Both the SDLP and Fianna Fail have agreed to work in partnership on an unprecedented programme of public engagement in Northern Ireland which can help frame an ambitious and practical agenda for the future of this island and our people."

The SDLP have trailed in the polls behind a dominant Sinn Fein in recent years.

Fianna Fail are in a confidence and supply agreement to support Ireland's minority coalition Government.

Mr Eastwood added: "Without doubt this partnership marks an historic moment for both the SDLP and the Fianna Fail parties.

"Far more importantly though, I hope and believe it marks and important contribution in finally breaking the cycle of vacuum and division which has failed our people over the last two years."

Early suggestions of a merger between the two parties failed to transpire and Fianna Fail candidates will not stand for election in Northern Ireland, although it promised to support its SDLP colleagues during campaigns.

Sinn Fein has been the only party with an all-island organisation and Thursday's announcement represents an effort to reinvigorate the SDLP's electoral fortunes.

Some nationalists have suggested Brexit could increase the likelihood of a united Ireland because a majority in Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU.

Mr Martin said he was reaching out to unionists and his absolute focus will be on trying to reinvigorate the agenda for shared peace and prosperity on this island.

"Through a programme of joint working groups, research and public engagement we will work together on proposing alternatives for critical issues," he added.

He also said Brexit would be the first priority but added economic development in Northern Ireland and the Irish border region needs a new approach because current policies are "manifestly not working".

"We need a new agenda for social protection, shared services, North/South bodies and many other areas, and this work will be progressed.

"At all stages this work will reach out to people of different traditions and none."