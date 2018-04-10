SDLP and Sinn Fein actions on IRA play park ‘shameful’

Newry Mourne and Down DUP councillor William Walker has described the actions of SDLP and Sinn Fein councillors in the authority as “shameful”.

He was speaking after a Monday night vote in which the SDLP declined to support a motion to change the name of a Newry playground named after IRA gunman Raymond McCreesh.

Instead the SDLP and Sinn Fein passed an amendment to consider handing the park into community hands.

“The behaviour of all those who supported this amendment was truly shameful,” Mr Walker said.

“A behind closed doors deal between SDLP and Sinn Fein councillors sends out the message that these parties have no interest in reconciliation, or respect for those who suffered at the hands of IRA terrorists.”

The nationalist amendment “does not deal with the naming of the park but will continue to see terrorism glorified” he added.