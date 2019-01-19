SDLP: Blitz memorial ‘does not change need for unionist-nationalist statue balance’

The SDLP group leader on Belfast City Council has said that he respects the decision of the council to proceed on a stand-alone basis with a memorial to the Belfast Blitz, which killed roughly 1,000 people.

The memorial idea had been talked about for years, but nationalist and republican councillors wanted it considered as part of an overall re-balancing of the council’s statues and memorials, making them more inclusive of nationalist traditions.

Whilst both SDLP and Sinn Fein have spoken favourably of the idea of a memorial, both opposed UUP councillor Jeff Dudgeon’s motion this month to immediately adopt one as a project to be developed by the council during the 2019/20 financial year – instead of continuing to talk about it in the context of other memorials.

But even now it has been adopted, unionists say there is still the possibility some councillors who did not back it may try to stymie the process.

Setting out the SDLP’s position to the News Letter, SDLP councillor Tim Attwood said: “The SDLP was not opposed to this memorial. We support it.”

However, party leaders were discussing it as part of a wider look at the council’s memorials in general, and “we didn’t want to break that consensus-building process”.

He added: “The decision is made. We’re happy to see the Blitz memorial being taken forward.

“That’s the majority decision of council. We respect that.

“It doesn’t take away from the need to ensure in the grounds of City Hall – and in the city as a whole – we recognise there’s a need to have a balanced approach to memorials, to be inclusive.”

This does not just involve nationalist figures, but also more women too for example.

Sinn Fein said: “Throughout this whole process Sinn Fein has been supportive of a Blitz memorial, however there was an ongoing review of statues and monuments in the grounds of city hall.”

Lee Reynolds, group leader of the DUP on the council, said: “The DUP is very happy to see this project advancing. It was a terrible chapter in the life of the city and it should be properly and fully commemorated.”

As to whether nationalist/republican objectors can still derail it, he said: “Both parties have said they’re not, in principle, opposed to this.

“It’d be highly contradictory if they carried out a fight beyond what has already happened. Until a project is fully committed to and delivered, we must always be vigilant of people trying to review things.”

And Jeff Dudgeon himself said it is possible there may be “all sorts of tricks at later stages but we have to await them”.

He added: “That’s politics. Look at Brexit.”