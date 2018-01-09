SDLP denies ‘faux outrage’ over McElduff Kingsmill video

The SDLP deputy leader has defended her party from claims of ‘faux outrage’ in relation to the Barry McElduff Kingsmills video.

Nichola Mallon insisted that her party was not engaged in hypocrisy for condemning Sinn Fein over the matter while its councillors had voted to name a children’s playground in Newry after IRA man Raymond McCreesh.

The Nolan Show noted that DUP MLA Carla Lockhart had tweeted: “The faux outrage from Colum Eastwood over SF treatment of McElduff carries little weight given his councillors’ support for the terror park in Newry.”

Ms Mallon responded to the show: “In a recent vote in the council SDLP councillors did not vote to retain the name of McCreesh Park.”

She noted that last month SDLP councillors had voted in line with a consultant’s recommendation to pass McCreesh Park into a play park strategy.

But TUV leader Jim Allister said the SDLP actually voted for “a cop out”.

Last month the SDLP confirmed that the strategy would likely result in the name remaining McCreesh Park permanently – but in private ownership.