SDLP election posters vandalised

Election posters of SDLP candidate Thomas Larkham have been vandalised in Craigavon.

Mr Larkham, who is standing for election to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said he was ‘disappointed that some of my election posters have been vandalised’.

He said last night: “I do my best and work hard for everyone in Craigavon regardless of their background and this type of behaviour is totally unacceptable.

“Elections are part and parcel of the democratic process as is putting up posters. This is just a blatant act of criminal vandalism.

“All posters from all political parties should be respected and I would appeal to those responsible to stop immediately,” he said.