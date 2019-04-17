Sean sails from one liners to cruise liners

Lurgan comic Sean Hegarty is to sail around the world, on a trip of a lifetime, telling jokes to audiences aboard P&O Cruises.

Sean (35) was a semi-finalist on Ireland’s Got Talent, won Ireland’s Funniest Joke and has shared the stage with some of the country’s biggest comedians including Tommy Tiernan, Paddy Kielty, Neil Delamere, David O’Doherty and Ardal O’Hanlon.

Sean Hegarty

His latest job opportunity, courtesy of celebrity agent, Brian Adair of Experience Epic, sees Sean visiting over 35 countries between now and the end of year including a Christmas Cruise and trips to Dubai and The Caribbean.

Sean said: “This is a job opportunity most comedians dream about, so getting the chance to entertain holidaymakers onboard a luxury cruise liner on the other side of the world, is something I’m not going to pass up.

“I’ve gigged twice before on the Belfast Barge so I have a fair idea as to what to expect.

“On a serious note though, leaving my kids over Christmas is not something I’m looking forward to but I’m just trying to take the positives from every situation and they’re well aware of the position that I’m in.

Sean Hegarty

“I leave for The Netherlands this weekend and right now, I’m just itching to get started, learn what makes the audience laugh and constantly improve on each performance.

“My wife has the option to accompany me on some, too, which will give me a bit of normality in between shows.”

Sean is married to actress and comedian, Diona Doherty and the pair host a video podcast every Wednesday night at 8pm on Facebook and YouTube.

They’re both currently in talks to make several different TV shows based on their ideas, as well as a radio show and an online comedy series.

Diona was recently seen on hit show Derry Girls and is one of the stars of hilarious BBC comedy Soft Border Patrol.

Sean’s next local gig is a solo show in the Armagh Marketplace on September 13th with limited tickets left. Check out their website.