Search for missing university student enters fourth day

The search for the missing university student who disappeared during the early hours of Thursday has entered its fourth day.

Daniel Williams, 19, was last seen at around midnight in a student union bar on Whiteknights campus at the University of Reading, Thames Valley Police said.

He was reported missing after he failed to return to his student accommodation.

In a statement released on Sunday, Superintendent Jim Weems said: "We remain open-minded as to the circumstances behind Daniel's disappearance, but naturally, as the search enters its fourth day, our concern for him is growing.

"I would like to appeal to Daniel directly, if he sees this, please make contact with Thames Valley Police or your family.

"You are not in any trouble, but we want to ensure you are safe and well."

Investigating officer Sergeant Bradley Pitt said: "We are appealing for anyone with information about Daniel's whereabouts to get in contact with police as we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

"It is out of character for Daniel to be missing so please report any possible sightings of him to officers as soon as possible."

Mr Williams, who is in his second year studying computer science, is described as 6ft and slim, with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing black or blue jeans, a black hooded top and black shoes.

Mr Williams was also wearing a black T-shirt underneath with a distinctive white motif on the front.

Volunteers from the Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue team have been assisting officers from the Thames Valley Police response teams and neighbourhood teams, along with the National Police Air Service.

Leaflet drops have also been arranged by Mr Williams's family who are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1307 31/1.