Search on for escaped golden eagle near Armagh border

Members of the public are being asked to report any sighting of an extremely large bird of prey on the loose in the border region near south Armagh.

The golden eagle, with a wingspan of two metres, broke free from its tether during a falconry display in Glaslough, Co Monaghan on last Thursday.

Brian McCann of Newgrange Falconry said the two-year-old raptor, named Boru, was the first golden eagle to be bred in captivity in Ireland, but would be capable of catching rabbits and other small prey to survive.

Mr McCann said he believed the lease that broke was much stronger than it turned out to be.

“It is a massive bird and there have been various sighting,” he told the News Letter.

“I am down here at the estate looking for it at the minute. There should be some rabbits about and he would have the tenacity to hunt when he’s hungry.

“The last I saw of him was on Thursday evening going into a bank of trees. So I stayed there until 10.30 in the evening, then stayed the castle that night and got up about 3am and went out to as soon as it was bright. I was calling and calling but no sign of the bird.”

Mr McCann added: “It would take somebody who knows what they’re doing to catch him. I wouldn’t encourage the public just to try to do that.”

In a message posted on Facebook, co-proprietor Barbara Strong McCann said: “We have lost one of our golden eagles in the Castle Leslie Estate last Thursday while holding a falconry display.

“He is called Boru and is an extremely large bird. He is brown in colour and would be much bigger than the common buzzard. He is wearing straps on his legs that are about 14” long. He has a wingspan of over 2 metres.”

Ms McCann also appealed for members of the public not to approach the bird if spotted.

“Just phone us immediately please,” she said.

“We will be offering a large reward for helping with his return,” the concerned owner added.

Please contact: Brian on 086 8866738 or Barbara on 086 1676179