Second Brexit vote call dismissed as ‘hare brained’ by Wilson

A former education secretary’s call for a second Brexit referendum has been dismissed by Sammy Wilson as a “hare-brained, divisive and duplicitous proposal”

The DUP’s Brexit spokesman was commenting after Justine Greening, who quit Theresa May’s cabinet in January, described Parliament as “gridlocked” over the plans to exit the EU and said the public should be given the opportunity to reverse the ‘leave’ vote.

“Most alarmingly in this proposal is how a second referendum would totally undermine the United Kingdom’s negotiating position with the European Union,” Mr Wilson said.

“The chance of a second vote would only harden the determination of the already belligerent Brussels bureaucrats to give the United Kingdom the worst deal possible. The EU would wield massive influence over the result in any second vote. This proposal also ignores two previous referendum results.”

Mr Wilson added: “Firstly, the alternative vote system has already been rejected at a referendum. Clearly by clinging to this voting system, Ms Greening, as a self-confessed remainer, feels it would be the best way of overturning the June 2016 result.

“Secondly, she continues to ignore the will of the United Kingdom electorate.

“Indeed, there is little doubt that if there was a second referendum and its result didn’t suit Ms Greening and her remainer cabal, they would want a third referendum.

“Now that Ms Greening supports the Liberal Democrats’ alternative vote system, their call for a second referendum and their disdain for the people’s verdict in 2016, perhaps she might be better joining the party which she seems more at home with.”

Ms Greening told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme said she would campaign for a ‘remain’ vote in any new referendum.

Asked if any other senior Tories backed a second referendum, the Putney MP said: “Yes I believe so.”

Discussing the prime minister’s Chequers plan for Brexit she said: “I don’t think it can work. I think it was a genuine clever attempt at a compromise that could work.

“But in practice having looked through the detail now it just won’t and I cannot see how, going forward, the common rulebook will be workable in practice. What we need is a clear route forward that settles this European question once and for all.”