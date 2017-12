Police are advising motorists that the M1 is closed between junctions 14 and 15 due to a burning vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The M1 has now been closed between junctions 14 and 15 due to a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of the westbound lane at the Stangmore junction at Dungannon.”

Meanwhile, traffic is slow on the M1 from Blaris Junction 8 towards Ballyskeagh, leaving the the M2 at Nelson Street, and the A12 Westlink towards the M2 and M3.