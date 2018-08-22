Security alert after objects found close to community centre

Police are at the scene of a security alert in north Belfast following the discovery of two suspicious objects close to a community centre.

Inspector Robert McMurran said the objects were discovered n the Churchill Street area around 1pm on Wednesday.

A police cordon near the community centre in north Belfast.

“Cordons are in place and a number of houses have been evacuated while we work to make the area safe. The community centre in North Queen Street has been opened to provide accommodation for those residents who have been moved from their homes,” he said. “The Antrim Road remains open to traffic but there is no access from it to Churchill Street. Churchill Street, Carlisle Parade and Carlisle Terrace are closed to traffic. Lepper Street is closed at its junctions with Churchill Street and Dawson Street. A number of diversions are in place.”