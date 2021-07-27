Sergeant Smyth said: “Police conducted searches following a telephone warning that a device had been left in the Castle Street area earlier today (Tuesday July 27).

“Nothing was found during the searches and the incident is being treated as a hoax.

“Cordons have now been lifted, and I am keen to thank all those inconvenienced for their patience as we worked to ensure the area was safe.”